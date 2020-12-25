Some UK returnees in dists.; tracing in full swing

Officials from Warangal, who did not want to be identified, said that 35 passengers had returned from the UK. Out of these 35, four are staying in Hyderabad, and one returned to the UK on December 20.
“There are 31 people staying in Warangal (Urban). Out of this, 28 tested negative. Results of three samples are awaited and they have been sent to Kakatiya Medical College. The three persons are in quarantine at home. If their samples test positive, they will be sent to MGM Hospital for quarantine,” a source said.
There are another 16 travellers from the UK who are from Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Sircilla and Mancherial whose samples were referred to Hyderabad for testing.
The same is the case with another batch of 34 passengers who had arrived in Sangareddy district.
Barring three, who had Medak addresses and chose to remain in Hyderabad, all the others are in home quarantine.
Officials have informed of the presence of passengers from the UK in other districts so that they too can be traced and tested.
“We have been vigorously tracing and testing those who have returned from the UK. A web-meeting was organised with the top officials and we have discussed in great detail as to what has to be done,” another source said
