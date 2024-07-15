Some parties fuelling ‘artificial agitations’ for political gains, says State Planning Board vice-chairman

Senior Congress leader and State Planning Board vice-chairman G. Chinna Reddy has alleged that some parties are trying to fuel ‘artificial agitations’ for political gains.

He expressed concern that prompted by some political leaders, a section of unemployed youth and students were taking the agitational path and advised them not to play with the lives of students. Moved by the sacrifices of youth and students, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had taken steps to carve out separate Telangana State and these students should be cautious about the moves of vested interests.

He recalled that BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao admitted that there were 1.07 lakh vacant posts at the time of State formation and said these vacancies increased to two lakh as the previous government had not taken steps to fill them. “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should have taken steps to fill the vacant government posts if he was concerned about the plight of unemployed youth and students who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana. But he did not,” he told reporters here on Monday.

Dr. Chinna Reddy lamented that there was no teaching staff in the universities of Telangana and the prestige of Osmania University was at its nadir during BRS regime. “Students did not allow Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to speak during the centenary celebrations of OU,” he said.

The Congress, he said, assured to fill the vacant posts in one year and had taken steps to fill 30,000 posts immediately after coming to power. Notification for Group-I examinations was issued and schedule for the main examinations was announced in this direction by the Congress government.

In contrast, the BRS government did not fill at least one of the 20,000 teachers posts that were vacant during its tenure. The BRS government did not notify the conduct of DSC examination at least once while the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh conducted three examinations during the period. It had failed to fill 5,000 vacancies in spite of issuing notifications in 10 years while the Congress government was taking steps to fill another 9,000 teachers posts in addition to the posts notified earlier.

