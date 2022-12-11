Some oustees accept compensation, Gouravelli works on amidst tight security

December 11, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Once again, the government has succeeded in dividing land oustees, and this time, it was the turn of villagers from Gouravelli.

ADVERTISEMENT

With continuous persuasion by MLA V. Satheesh Kumar and Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, the authorities were able to convince some of the oustees to accept a compensation of ₹6 lakh. Oustees from Tenugupally and Maddelapally were convinced about the compensation and they came forward to sell their land to the government.

“The government is successful in dividing us, and as a result, some of the villagers have accepted an amount of ₹6 lakh instead of the promised ₹8 lakh. This is the last project in Siddipet district where the government used similar tactics and made the oustees budge,” said an oustee from Gudatipally on condition of anonymity.

The MLA had reportedly promised to offer ₹3 lakh for the construction of houses for those who possess house sites, as allocation of double bedroom houses may take longer and the process is complicated. As all the oustees would get house sites, they are eligible to get ₹3 lakh assistance to construct their houses.

Meanwhile, the authorities have organised heavy police force to see that works on Gouravelli reservoir were not stalled by villagers. Presently, roads of Kundanvaripally and Ramavaram are closed.

“We have asked the local MLA to announce the list of those who are eligible for the proposed ₹3 lakh for construction of houses. This will create some confidence among them. But, so far, it has not happened,” said Gudatipally Sarpanch Baddam Raji Reddy.

Some of the oustees are also expressing concern over the fate of tribals belonging to Sevanaik, Bondyanaik, Jalbai, Chintal and Tirmual tandas, who were also promised house sites.

Notices were issued to some farmers for acquisition of about 30 acres of land from them and the process is still on. It would take some time for officials to get back these lands and allocated to oustees. It was alleged that names of about 100 women went missing from the eligibility list as they were married.