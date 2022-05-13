Some of Vemulaghat oustees face relocation again

10 acres land to be taken over for the proposed Regional Ring Road

The part of Mallannasagar Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Mutrajpally, which was allocated to oustees from Vemulaghat village, now is set to be taken over for the proposed Regional Ring Road in Siddipet district. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Sometimes fate plays with lives people, a classic example is how the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad is set to turn lives upside down for some farmers from Vemulaghat village, which was submerged under Mallannasagar.

The residents of Vemulaghat village, in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district, were forced to leave their homes, farms and livelihood two years ago as their village was submerged under Mallannasagar, a part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. They are slowly getting accustomed to their new environment in the Vemulaghat village section of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally in Gajwel municipal limits.

Even before they have settled down properly some of the Vemulaghat oustees are facing relocation. It was not sure where they would be relocated but the sources say some 150 families may be forced to relocate to some other place in the Gajwel town limits. The officials are reported to have already identified the area where these families would be relocated.

The proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) is expected to pass through the Vemulaghat village section of the colony and some 150 plots allotted to the oustees are expected to be affected.

For the past few months there were rumours about it, but now the officials have officially confirmed the RRR alignment through the colony. “Some 10 acres land from the colony would be used for the purpose of RRR. We have identified alternative land for the oustees to relocate them,” informed Gajwel Revenue Divisional Officer D. Vijayender Reddy.

“We had our doubts. The proposed RRR was expected to pass through the outskirts Gajwel town. We are already relocated in the outskirts of the town. Our fears have became a reality now. We have information that the alignment RRR was changed several times to save lands belonging to some bigwigs from the ruling party as well as to save an industry. The proposed RRR will pass through the land that was allotted to me by officials recently. Why have the officials failed to plan the allotment of lands properly especially when the RRR was proposed three years ago,” asked an oustee from Vemulaghat, on condition of anonymity.