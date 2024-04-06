GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Some leaders quitting BRS for power, posts: Harish Rao

April 06, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader T. Harish Rao speaking at a party meet held at Zahirabad on Saturday with Lok Sabha candidate G. Anil Kumar by his side.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao speaking at a party meet held at Zahirabad on Saturday with Lok Sabha candidate G. Anil Kumar by his side. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has observed that party leaders who are being tempted by power, posts and money are defecting to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but the two parties cannot buy hardcore activists.

Speaking at the party’s preparatory meeting of Zahirabad Parliamentary Constituency held at Zahirabad on Saturday, he said the Congress had promised to implement six guarantees in 100 days after assuming power but it cited the election code as the reason for not implementing them, though the code had come into force only after the party’s 100 days in office.

He asked the people to vote for the Congress if they had received all the benefits as promised by them or else vote for the BRS. Further, he asked them to defeat B. B. Patil who had betrayed the BRS and joined the BJP. He stressed the need for elected BRS candidates as MPs.

He said: “Proper representation of BRS in the Lok Sabha was necessary to raise issues related to the State and Gali Anil Kumar had participated in the movement for statehood to Telangana and his victory would help address problems in the constituency.”

Reacting to Congress Ministers’ comments on BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Rao said at Siddipet later that they were spending sleepless nights as KCR was meeting farmers trying in infuse confidence among them after they suffered crop loss due to lack of water for irrigation.

At the Medak Lok Sabha Constituency meeting, BRS candidate P. Venkatrama Reddy said he has done everything possible for the improvement of education as the District Collector of Siddipet and plans to serve the masses if people backed him to be their representative in Parliament.

