Some heads likely to roll in Irrigation department

January 16, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

Some heads at the top in the Irrigation Department are likely to roll even before the outcome of the vigilance inquiry ordered into the irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram project and instituting of a judicial probe, with the State government seeking information on the senior engineers who are still working for the department even after their retirement from regular service.

Among others two senior engineers — Engineers-in-Chief (ENCs) C. Muralidhar and N. Venkateshwarlu — are holding key positions related to the project execution even after their retirement.

Recently, a delegation of the engineers working in the Irrigation department made a formal representation to the Minister for Irrigation requesting the latter to discontinue the services of officers/engineers working on various cadres. The extended tenure of officers, particularly those holding positions such as ENC, Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer after their superannuation was a matter of grave concern as it was denying elevation of engineers down the line eligible for higher positions, the delegation said.

Further, they pointed out that the presence of officers on extended terms potentially leads to complacency and lack of innovation besides denying fresh perspectives and ideas, which are essential for the growth and development of the department, coming into functioning at key positions, they added.

According to officials, Mr. Muralidhar is continuing as ENC after retirement for over 10 years now and Mr. Venkateshwarlu for about three years.