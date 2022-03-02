Some bureaucrats are controlling State, says Revanth

Few officers from Bihar have 20 key portfolios, while TS officers are sidelined

State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that certain IAS and IPS officers are holding all the key posts in the Telangana government while officers from Telangana were being ignored as they do not dance to the tunes of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

What is the logic in some officers from north holding nearly 20 important portfolios while other 150 officers have little or no work?, he asked and alleged that they are being continued as they blindly sign the files to suit the interests of the Chief Minister and his men.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Reddy reminded that the very struggle of Telangana was for self-respect and ignorance of Telangana employees and officers in the combined State. Now, Telangana officers are nowhere to be seen and it is time they raise their voice and question this discrimination.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar belongs to AP cadre and the case against his continuation here in the High Court has not come on the bench even once in the last five years. “Why is he being favoured over several seniors.”?, he asked.

Similarly, some officers, all handle key portfolios connected to land and revenue departments as if no other competent officer from Telangana is available. He charged that another IAS is not providing information under the RTI to even Parliament members, he alleged.

The Dharani portal, an idea of KCR and supported by certain bureaucrats, has demolished all the land records of years, creating disputes among people, he alleged. Lakhs of acres of land is under litigation due to the faulty Dharani portal and the two murders of realtors in the city is linked to the disputes in Dharani. “There is a motive to create disputes through Dharani portal and grab land,” he alleged.

Citing some examples of how real estate dealers close to the government are benefitting from illegal sanctions from some officers, he said he would soon reveal all the details of some land transactions linked to the bigwigs in the government.