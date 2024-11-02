Some 50,000 primary school staff to take part in door-to-door survey from November 6

Some 50,000 staff of the School Education department will take part as enumerators and supervisors in the three-week comprehensive door-to-door survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey) starting November 6 (Wednesday).

According to Director School Education E. V. Narsimha Reddy some 36,558 secondary grade teachers, 3,414 primary school headmasters, 6,256 mandal resource centre staff and another 2000 ministerial staff in various MPP, ZPP and aided schools will be deployed for the purpose.

Since secondary grade teachers and headmasters are only drawn from the primary schools, these schools will be run for half-a-day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all survey days. Students will be let off after the mid-day meal is served.

As per a memo issued by Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, services of about 80,000 staff, also drawn from Revenue and Health departments, will be utilised. However, least preference was being given to teachers so as not to cause any dislocation of teaching in schools.

Hence, secondary grade teachers working in upper primary schools and high schools are exempt from enumeration duties and such schools will function as usual.

Staff identified for the duties would work the whole day as per the Planning department’s instructions, including on holidays, and will be paid remuneration as per the norms.