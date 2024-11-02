GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some 50,000 primary school staff to take part in door-to-door survey from November 6

Half-day for only for primary schools; efforts on to ensure minimal disruption to teaching 

Published - November 02, 2024 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Teachers and staff from government and aided primary schools have been drafted for the door-to-door survey to be taken up across the State.

Teachers and staff from government and aided primary schools have been drafted for the door-to-door survey to be taken up across the State. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Some 50,000 staff of the School Education department will take part as enumerators and supervisors in the three-week comprehensive door-to-door survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey) starting November 6 (Wednesday).

According to Director School Education E. V. Narsimha Reddy some 36,558 secondary grade teachers, 3,414 primary school headmasters, 6,256 mandal resource centre staff and another 2000 ministerial staff in various MPP, ZPP and aided schools will be deployed for the purpose.

Since secondary grade teachers and headmasters are only drawn from the primary schools, these schools will be run for half-a-day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all survey days. Students will be let off after the mid-day meal is served.

As per a memo issued by Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, services of about 80,000 staff, also drawn from Revenue and Health departments, will be utilised. However, least preference was being given to teachers so as not to cause any dislocation of teaching in schools.

Hence, secondary grade teachers working in upper primary schools and high schools are exempt from enumeration duties and such schools will function as usual.

Staff identified for the duties would work the whole day as per the Planning department’s instructions, including on holidays, and will be paid remuneration as per the norms.

Published - November 02, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.