Somalian held at RGIA, US $ 40,000 recovered

A Somalia national bound for Sharjah was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Monday and recovered USD 40,000 from him.

The passenger, Mohamed Mohamud Ali who was scheduled to fly on Air Arabia flight No. G9-451 at 2.40 p.m. was caught during the security check at international departures.

While screening his hand baggage, CISF personnel identified a suspicious image and upon the physical check, they found USD 40,000 (1004x00), equivalent to ₹ 29.46 lakh, concealed in the hand baggage.

Immediately message was passed to all concerned. Ali was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.