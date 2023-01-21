Solve issues of farmers of Timmapur village or face their wrath: Gudur

January 21, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party State senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday demanded that the government pay compensation immediately to the oustees of Nrusimha Sagar (Baswapur) Reservoir or face the wrath of the victims.

In a media statement, he said that the government had been dragging its feet on paying the compensation to oustees and granting the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package for the past four years.

He said that due to the inordinate delay in completing the process of paying the compensation and granting R and R package the oustees were facing indescribable miseries. He said that most of them were unable to make ends meet as their lands had been acquired by the government and they could not raise the crops.

He said even though the construction of the reservoir had reached the final stages they had been not provided with new houses as promised under R and R packages. If the reservoir was filled with water they would lose their homes.

The BJP leader informed that the government had decided to acquire about 1724 acres of land of BN Timmapur village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in 2019 for construction of Nrusimha Sagar (previously Basvapur) Reservoir with a storage capacity of 11 tmcft of water. It had acquired about 400 acres under mutual agreement from the farmers.

He said that about ₹107 crore of compensation had been paid to them. However the government had announced another type of R and R package and compensation to 1022 acres under General Award. He said that the compensation and R and R package under General Award were much less than the one provided under mutual agreement.

“With this the Timmapur farmers had opposed the new compensation and R and R package. They have been agitating since 54 days for applying the mutual agreement package to them. However, the government did not budge,” he said