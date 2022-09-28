Solar-powered weather station at Hyderabad school

Installation of the weather station at Meridian School. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

City University New York, USA, in collaboration with US Consulate Hyderabad installed a solar-powered automatic weather station at Meridian School in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

A team from Bronx Community College (BCC) of City University visited Meridian School, as part of a US Consulate-funded project, to combat climate change. Meridian School is the only school that has a weather station under this project.

The installation ceremony was attended by delegates from CUNY CREST Institute, the US Consulate, Hyderabad, and Butta Amogh, Chief Operations Officer of Meridian Group of schools, students of Meridian School and from neighbouring school, St. Alphonsus High School, teachers and parents.

Led by Professor Neal Phillip, chairperson of BCC department of Chemistry, Earth Sciences and Environmental Sciences and Professor Paramita Sen of the same department, the Bronx Community College team is working with local counterparts to facilitate the installation of solar-powered automatic weather stations that will also monitor air quality and soil moisture.

Data received from the weather stations will be automatically shared with stakeholders through online and smartphone app platforms.

The team also organised a collective social learning and thematic communication workshop for the exchange of knowledge on climate and climate change. In addition, they also demonstrated the use of novel equipment used to monitor climate and climate change and water quality and a working model of a car fuelled by water and solar panels. An environment theme-based poster-making contest was organised on the occasion.