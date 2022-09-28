Solar-powered weather station at Hyderabad school

This station is going to be useful in recording day-to-day weather details and help users in taking preventive measures

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
September 28, 2022 20:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Installation of the weather station at Meridian School. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

City University New York, USA, in collaboration with US Consulate Hyderabad installed a solar-powered automatic weather station at Meridian School in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

A team from Bronx Community College (BCC) of City University visited Meridian School, as part of a US Consulate-funded project, to combat climate change. Meridian School is the only school that has a weather station under this project.

The installation ceremony was attended by delegates from CUNY CREST Institute, the US Consulate, Hyderabad, and Butta Amogh, Chief Operations Officer of Meridian Group of schools, students of Meridian School and from neighbouring school, St. Alphonsus High School, teachers and parents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by Professor Neal Phillip, chairperson of BCC department of Chemistry, Earth Sciences and Environmental Sciences and Professor Paramita Sen of the same department, the Bronx Community College team is working with local counterparts to facilitate the installation of solar-powered automatic weather stations that will also monitor air quality and soil moisture.

Data received from the weather stations will be automatically shared with stakeholders through online and smartphone app platforms.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The team also organised a collective social learning and thematic communication workshop for the exchange of knowledge on climate and climate change. In addition, they also demonstrated the use of novel equipment used to monitor climate and climate change and water quality and a working model of a car fuelled by water and solar panels. An environment theme-based poster-making contest was organised on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app