Solar power for schools

January 14, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Installation of roof-top solar systems in government schools was reducing the energy bills of schools by more than half, Chairman of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TS-REDCO) Y. Satish Reddy said. He visited Jillelaguda government high school in Rangareddy district on Thursday along with Meerpet Deputy Mayor Theegala Vikram Reddy and examined the solar panels installed for the purpose along with LED lights and BLDC fans arranged in the classrooms there. He enquired about the utility of the new fans and lights.

