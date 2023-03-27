Soil testing commences for Airport Metro

March 27, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML), the special purpose vehicle of the government to build the mostly elevated fast metro to the international airport at Shamshabad, has begun soil testing for determining the soil bearing capacity starting from proposed first station beyond the existing Raidurg metro station on Monday.

The soil testing will be done for about two months for 100 metro pillar locations starting from IKEA junction and going up to Shamshabad International Airport by taking borehole soil samples up to a depth of about 40 ft. from road surface at each location, informed HAML managing director N.V.S. Reddy.

The soil bearing capacity will be determined through both in-situ tests and lab tests of the soil samples. The detailed soil investigations are required for the design of foundations and the results will also determine other aspects like the type of foundation i.e., open foundation or pile foundation, required depth of the foundation, allowable bearing pressure etc.

The soil test results will also have a direct bearing on the cost of construction as it will give input for the prospective bidders to assess their rates based on the ground conditions for taking up construction, he explained.

The testing exercise which will be completed in two months, is a parallel process to the tender preparation and other pre-construction activities and it is being supervised by HAML engineering team led by chief project manager B. Anand Mohan and superintendent engineer Y. Sayapa Reddy.

The MD said necessary precautions including proper barricading of the soil investigation locations, information about the presence of underground utilities, traffic management etc., are being coordinated with the respective departments and the traffic police so as not inconvenience the commuters en route. HAML had recently completed fixing the alignment and completion of peg marking for the Airport Metro project, said a press release.