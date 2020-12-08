Software employee caught with 55 LSD blots

HYDERABAD

08 December 2020 19:15 IST

Substance abuser turned peddler sourced contraband on the internet

A 22-year-old software employee was allegedly caught with 55 LSD blots at Mehdipatnam on Monday night. Telangana Prohibition and Excise department’s Enforcement wing (Hyderabad) officials said that the accused, Mohd Shoaib Khan, used to order the contraband online using Bitcoins.

“He purchased 100 LSD blots of 350 micrograms strength. Each blot was bought at ₹ 850 and sold each at ₹ 1700 to ₹ 2000. He was initially addicted to ganja, and gradually tried all forms of drugs at psychedelic parties. Since purchasing in market has become tough and costly, he started orders through internet,” Assistant Excise Superintendent of Hyderabad Enforcement wing N. Anji Reddy said.

The accused allegedly sold 45 blots to customers within a few days. The customers will be charged under Section 27 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for consumption of the contraband, the Excise official said.

In the past two months, the officials caught at least 12 people who consume drugs and have turned into peddlers.

In a separate case, a 29-year-old former software employee was caught with one kg of ganja during a route watch in Bowenpally on Monday night. Upon questioning the accused, R. Sandeep Reddy, the officials got to know that the ganja was supplied by two people and two more kgs of ganja was seized from them.