ADVERTISEMENT

Socio-economic survey begins for Musi River Development Project

Published - July 04, 2024 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An aerial view of the River Musi and the historic Salarjung Museum. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Telangana government has started the socio-economic survey for taking stock of the properties abutting the Musi, to pave way for the prestigious river beautification and development project.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the survey is being done by the Revenue Department to cover the area 50 metres on either side of the river’s 55 kilometre course from the twin reservoirs up to Gowrelly village in Hayatnagar.

It encompasses eight mandals of Hyderabad district, two mandals in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and one mandal in Ranga Reddy district. All the properties will be enumerated along with their ownership, legal status, extent and other details.

The area extending up to 50 metres on both banks of the river is designated as the ‘Utility Corridor’ as part of the Musi River Development project being implemented by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDCL).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The utility corridor would be reserved for transportation, laying of trunk sewers and other developmental works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US