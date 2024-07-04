Socio-economic survey begins for Musi River Development Project

The Telangana government has started the socio-economic survey for taking stock of the properties abutting the Musi, to pave way for the prestigious river beautification and development project.

According to sources, the survey is being done by the Revenue Department to cover the area 50 metres on either side of the river’s 55 kilometre course from the twin reservoirs up to Gowrelly village in Hayatnagar.

It encompasses eight mandals of Hyderabad district, two mandals in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and one mandal in Ranga Reddy district. All the properties will be enumerated along with their ownership, legal status, extent and other details.

The area extending up to 50 metres on both banks of the river is designated as the ‘Utility Corridor’ as part of the Musi River Development project being implemented by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDCL).

The utility corridor would be reserved for transportation, laying of trunk sewers and other developmental works.

