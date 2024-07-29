GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Socio Economic Outlook 2024 points to significant change in distribution and number of agricultural landholdings in Telangana

Importance given to the sector by the successive Governments coupled with growing inclination of people to own lands after the COVID-19 pandemic could be attributed to the rise in the number of holdings

Published - July 29, 2024 04:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Changes in distribution and number of agricultural holdings (land used for agriculture) between 2015-16 and 2021-22 was detailed in Telangana Socio Economic Outlook (SEO) 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only.

Changes in distribution and number of agricultural holdings (land used for agriculture) between 2015-16 and 2021-22 was detailed in Telangana Socio Economic Outlook (SEO) 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana has witnessed a significant change in the distribution and number of agricultural holdings between 2015-16 and 2021-22 with total number of holdings increasing from 59.48 lakh to 70.40 lakh.

The steep rise in the number of holdings (land used for agriculture) could be attributed to the importance given to the sector by the successive Governments which put in place schemes like Rythu Bandhu (renamed as Rythu Bharosa by the Congress Government) and Rythu Bima, insurance coverage to farmers. Coupled with this is the growing inclination of the people to own lands, small or big, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, marginal holdings (below 2.47 acres) rose from 64.6% to 68.7% during the period while small holdings (2.48 acres – 4.94 acres) slightly declined from 23.7% to 22.7%. The total number of operational holdings in the State, as indicated by the Agriculture Census 2021-22, was 70.6 lakh covering an area of 63.12 lakh hectares. According to the Census, the average landholding size in the State is 0.89 hectares down from one hectare in 2015-16.

Marginal and small farmers hold about 91.4% of the holdings

Of these, marginal and small farmers hold about 91.4% of the holdings accounting to 43 lakh hectares of area. Semi-medium, medium and large farmers hold 7.1%, 1.4% and 0.1% respectively. The area operated by these three categories of farmers is pegged at 20.5%, 8.7% and 2.6% respectively, according to the Telangana Socio Economic Outlook (SEO) 2024 tabled in the assembly.

Telangana Socio Economic Outlook (SEO) 2024

Telangana Socio Economic Outlook (SEO) 2024 | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Growing significance of smaller farms

According to the SEO, the semi-medium holdings (4.95-9.88 acres) dropped from 9.5% to 7.1%, medium holdings (9.89-24.77 acres) declined from 2.1% to 1.4%, and large holdings (24.78 acres and above) saw a marginal decrease from 0.2% to 0.1%. These shifts indicate a growing prevalence of smaller farms with the most significant increase in marginal holdings.

Between the 2015-16 and 2021-22 periods, the distribution of holdings among different social groups exhibited notable changes, the SEO stated. The Scheduled Caste’s holdings as a percentage of total land holdings increased from 11.8% to 13.9%. Scheduled Tribes’ holdings decreased slightly from 12% to 11.8%. The category labelled ‘Others’ saw a decrease in the percent of total holdings from 76.2% in 2015-16 to 74.3% in 2021-22.

Variation in average landholding sizes across districts

The average size of landholdings in various districts in the State vary reflecting local agricultural conditions and practices. Districts like Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Bhadradri have relatively more extensive average land holdings of 1.5 hectares, 1.4 hectares, and 1.3 hectares, respectively, suggesting potentially more extensive agricultural activities.

Meanwhile, Warangal, Karimnagar, Medak, and Kamareddy districts have smaller average land holdings of around 0.6 to 0.8 hectares indicating likely smaller-scale farming or different land use patterns highlighting the districts’ diverse agricultural landscape and land utilisation practices.

