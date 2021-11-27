Telangana

Socialite Shilpa, husband held in cheating case

Socialite Tella Shilpa (46) aka Shilpa Chowdary and her husband Tella Krishna Srinivas Prasad (56) were arrested by the Narsingi police of Cyberabad in connection with a multi-crore cheating case.

Police said on November 13, a woman, who happens to be a friend of Shilpa, approached them stating that she gave her ₹1.05 crore to invest in her real estate business. The complainant also used to participate in kitty parties organised by the accused. “It has been a year and Shilpa was not responding to calls or text messages. When she asked to return the money, the accused started threatening her and her family by employing bouncers and hatchmen,” police said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered and a probe launched. Shilpa and her husband were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.


