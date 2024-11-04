Social Welfare hostel students call on Chief Minister for enhancing mess charges

Following the enhancement of Diet and Cosmetic charges by the State government recently, the students of the Social Welfare Hostels called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and thanked him for taking the decision for the welfare of the student community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for increasing the diet and cosmetic charges. When he enquired about the problems, the students requested for construction of permanent hostel buildings. Mr. Reddy promised them that hostel buildings will be constructed after acquiring land from local authorities. Mancherial MLA Prem Sagar Rao was also present.

Speaking to the students later, Mr. Reddy explained the government’s decision to provide power free of cost to State-run schools and universities. The government has already launched the Skill University to train youth on skill sets matching the current and emerging trends besides converting the erstwhile ITIs as advanced technology centres. He informed the students that the government was in the process of setting up a sports university soon and advised youth organisations to strive for the enrolment of out-of-school students into educational institutions. Steps should be taken to significantly bring down the dropout rates in schools and colleges. “This is the responsibility of youth and they should never neglect education sector,” he said.

The Chief Minister exhorted the youth to keep themselves away from ganja and drug menace as they were dangerous and advised students and youth to be geared up to take competitive examinations. Youth should not believe the statements given by certain political parties as social consciousness was equally important as education. “Youth who display their social consciousness in times of need will be the real heroes,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.