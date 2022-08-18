Social welfare degree colleges to offer BA in International Relations from this year

Move to make Arts and Humanities courses more relevant and attractive

Making the Arts and Humanities courses more relevant and attractive, the government is introducing International Relations as a subject at the Bachelor of Arts degree from this academic year.

As a pilot project, the new subject would be introduced in all the social welfare residential degree colleges apart from degree colleges in other residential societies as a new combination with Economics and Political Science. So students can opt these two subjects along with International Relations.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman R. Limbadri said that the course curriculum was finalised at a meeting on Wednesday and it would be included in degree colleges run by Residential Educational Institutions Societies of all social groups.

Prof. Limbadri expects a good response to the new combination and the admissions will be based on merit in the common entrance test conducted for admissions by the respective residential educational institutions societies. If seats remain, they will be offered through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST).

Prof. Limbadri said the combination was a part of the government’s plans to offer more flexibility to the students in choosing a combination of courses and subjects to study just like in the west. The newly-introduced bucket system in the universities and degree colleges was also a part of the effort to make the courses more relevant and attractive to students. He said plans are also afoot to offer International Relations as a subject to students of non-Arts and non-Humanities streams after seeing the response.