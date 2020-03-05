Social media spreads Coronavirus fear in faraway Adilabad

Though the common man in Adilabad town has no reason to suspect the arrival of COVID-19 in Adilabad, there is a lot of buzz generated here, thanks to the attention that the social media has bestowed upon it. People are coming forward to donate masks although it is a different matter that the stocks are insufficient.
Preventive measures
AIMIM leader and former vice chairman Adilabad Municipal Council Md. Farooq distributed masks among municipal sanitation workers at Tatiguda, Krantinagar and Tilaknagar. He felt that the workers were more vulnerable and needed extra protection.
On the other hand, as a measure of precaution, the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, has opened an isolation ward in case there are any suspects. Doctors at the hospital have assured that they are prepared for any emergency.
