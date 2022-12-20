  1. EPaper
‘Social media posts will not be tolerated’

December 20, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a damage control exercise that pushed the party into embarrassing situation, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior working president Mallu Ravi warned that any social media posting against party or party leaders would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those responsible for such postings. “TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, at a recent meeting, made it clear that such social media posts are highly objectionable and would not be tolerated. Legal action would be initiated against them,” said Mr. Ravi in a release here on Tuesday.

