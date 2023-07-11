Social media post costs jobs for outsourced workers

July 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken action against three outsourced staff posted at NTR Garden based on a complaint on the social media platform, Twitter.

A visitor to the park, Iqbal Hussain, posted video clips of a woman security guard and two cloakroom staff refusing to allow a child’s bag with a water bottle inside the park, and demanding ₹20 for the same.

A sticker worth ₹20 needs to be pasted on the bag to take it inside, the staff at the cloakroom are heard saying in the video, which obviously was being done at the behest of the cloakroom management and not of their own accord.

All the three have been summarily dismissed from their respective jobs reportedly for being rude to visitors, after an inquiry by the OSD, Buddha Purnima Project, Chandra Reddy, upon orders from Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar.

Cloakroom operators got away with a penalty of ₹2,500, which were the earnings for Sunday, the day the incident happened.

Henceforth, the fee for services will be displayed at all parks under the purview of HMDA, a statement from the Authority informed.

A show cause notice was issued to Assistant Estate Officer S. Srinivas for being lax in monitoring, the statement said.

