Social media outrage about removal of trees for Formula E; Special CS clarifies they have been translocated

Trees being pruned on the NTR Marg for facilitating removal of median to prepare track for the Formula E race scheduled for February next year, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users from the city expressed consternation about the removal of trees from road median on the NTR Marg to facilitate the Formula E race in February next.

Several users severely castigated the government for the same, and took jibes at the recently acquired epithet of ‘World Green City’ by Hyderabad.

“Formula E was conceived to showcase the electrification of the automobile industry and of how it is reducing carbon-dioxide emissions by introducing hybrid and electric systems. It is deeply ironic that mature trees are being sacrificed to create a race track for Formula E,” posted Natasha Ramarathnam, a social media user and member of Nature Lovers of Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We proudly accept awards for being a green city and continue the indiscriminate felling of trees citing various reasons, this time its the formula E race which wins over our show stopper golden trumpets,” tweeted Asiya Khan, another user.

According to an e-pamphlet circulated in the name of the Nature Lovers of Hyderabad, a fourth of the fully grown Trees of Gold (Tabebuia aurea) have been removed on November 6 to make way for tracks. Unconfirmed reports put the number of trees dislocated at 200.

While not confirming the number of trees, a statement released by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department clarified that no tree has been felled on the stretch. Efforts have been made to avoid touching larger trees, while the smaller and medium ones have been translocated to Sanjeevayya Park and NTR Gardens. Further, the trees relocated from the median are not Tabebuia aurea, but “Tecoma argencia”, a note from the department said.

Botany experts clarified that Tecoma argentia, and Tabebuia aurea indicate the same species, variedly known as Golden Trumpet and Silver Trumpet, an exotic variety used widely in landscaping.

The statement from the MA & UD further said that about two-thirds of the trees affected are small in size, while 30 % are medium sized. Only about 10 % (including Royal Palm) are large. All the trees are being translocated, with permission from the Tree Protection Committee.

The survival rate after the translocation is 100 %, the note claimed. Pruning is being taken up on the existing trees adjacent to the track and they will be in full bloom in next four months.

Unlike Formula 1 which requires a dedicated track exclusively for the race, Formula E happens on regular roads, and the track around the Hussain Sagar Lake has been finalised by the FIA body.

It requires a minimum of 12 metres for at least 80% of the the total length, mandating removal of the existing road median for about 600 metres from PVNR Marg towards Telugu Talli Flyover.

The route and curves have been modified thrice to ensure minimisation of tree removal, thus saving at least 20 large trees in situ, the note said.