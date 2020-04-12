Social distancing goes for a toss

Social distancing norms to check the spread of COVID-19 are going for a toss with people crowding and jostling against each other to get essential commodities distributed by Karimnagar Dairy to the needy in Karimnagar on Sunday.

The distribution programme was formally launched by Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar and TS Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar at Indira Chowk on Sunday.

As the news spread, over 3,000 auto drivers gathered at the chowk to collect the packets since morning. None of them maintained social distancing in spite of the huge banners and posters erected there to make them aware of the norm.

Policemen were helpless in controlling the crowd. Even the volunteers, who were solely appointed for ensuring social distancing at shopping malls, markets and huge gatherings, failed to do their duty.

After seeing the surging crowd, the Minister and TS Planning Board VC left the venue.