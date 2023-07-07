Social boycott of Dalits alleged at Timmapur in Gajwel

July 07, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - SIDDIPET

In a shocking incident, some Dalits have alleged that they have been denied haircut in the saloon at Timmapur village in Jagadevpur mandal of Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district.

According to sources, Dalits from the village were not being allowed a haircut in the saloon and were instead being forced to sit under a tree. Protesting against this, some Dalits approached the police alleging discrimination by the villagers and also that they were not even allowed to participate in social events in the village.

They demanded that the authorities register cases against those who are enforcing caste discrimination and do justice. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president Mallu Ravi condemned the incident and demanded that the authorities take action against the accused. He said it was a shame that such discrimination was being practiced in the constituency represented by the Chief Minister.