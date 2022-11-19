Soap opera politics of TRS and BJP to settle personal scores: Jayaprakash Reddy

November 19, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - hyderabad

Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy has lambasted the TRS and BJP for raking up ridiculous issues and playing the soap opera kind of politics to cover their failures.

Speaking to reporters here, he asked whether their politics was to settle personal scores or do service to people. “A corporate board room politics culture is being deliberately created by both the parties. It is like intoxicating people and it is shameless,” he said.

Mr. Reddy asked the BJP leaders to speak about the two crore jobs promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi every year and blocking the black money. Instead it is hyping up religious issues. Similarly, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has forgotten his promises and is indulging in cheap politics to keep the real issues at bay.

“Where are the pensions for people who completed 57 years, unemployment dole of ₹3,106 to educated youngsters and the 2 BHK houses,” he asked and said they are not even talking about the farmers who are in distress like never before. “We don’t mind if they fight for people’s welfare and state’s development but not about settling personal scores,” he said.

On the Congress party activities, he said the party seriously need to introspect when the BJP and TRS are out to keep the party away from the limelight. “There is a need for TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy to interact with all seniors and take them on the platform in the interests of the party. It is not about leaders but about party that is everyone is asking for,” he said.