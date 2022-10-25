Snow Kingdom opened in Hyderabad mall

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow Kingdom, an amusement chain that fosters new angles to entertainment in the field of indoor amusement, was opened at Sarath City mall near Botanical Gardens at Kothaguda on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad facility is the largest snow theme park of Snow Kingdom in the country.

Snow Kingdom adds value to Sarath City mall as now, it becomes the most entertaining mall in the city.

Managing Director of Skill Promoters Syed Mohammed Aslam inaugurated the facility.