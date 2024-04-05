Snoopgate: People’s safety and freedom were compromised under BRS rule: Bhatti

April 05, 2024 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

Stating that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government had become a danger to the society, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the ‘phone tapping’ issue had exposed how people’s safety and freedom were compromised by the BRS leadership.

Mr. Vikramarka said that personal freedom is the biggest right anyone can demand in a democracy but the BRS government preferred to snoop into the personal lives of people. “They even wanted to listen to what a husband and wife were discussing and no section was spared,” he alleged.

“The BRS leaders who ruled for 10 years are responsible for past sins and some of them are brushing it off as a normal issue,” he said while speaking to reporters after inspecting the public meeting venue at Tukkuguda on Thursday.

He said that the communication system, which was supposed to be used for national security, was used by the previous rulers for personal needs. There are reports that political leaders, film stars, businessmen’s phones were tapped. “Who gave you this right?” he asked, adding that “BRS became a danger to the safety of people.”

Mr. Vikramarka has also hit out at former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for ‘sleeping’ in a farmhouse for three months and coming out to spread false news about power shortage now. He said that DISCOMS and GENCO collapsed under the BRS rule and the Congress government was trying to repair the system. “We have prepared plans to meet the peak demand till 2030-31,” he said.

The Tukkuguda ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ will set a direction to the country, from where the AICC leadership will announce the party’s guarantees for the nation, he said. Congress leaders K. Lakshma Reddy and Narsimha Reddy were present.

