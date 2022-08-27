SNIST graduation day

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
August 27, 2022 20:23 IST

A student receiving a degree during the SNIST Graduation Ceremony.

Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) conducted its 22nd graduation ceremony on Saturday, where 28 students received gold medals for academic excellence while others were conferred with degrees.

JNTU Hyderabad vice-chancellor Katta Narasimha Reddy was the chief guest and he conferred B.Tech degrees to students. SNIST director C.V. Tomy inaugurated the graduation ceremony and principal Ch. Siva Reddy presented the annual report.

Chairman, Sreenidhi Educational Group, K.T. Mahhe presented the journey of the institute and motivated students to take on the world with their passionate and innovative professional contribution. CEO of SNIST K. Abhijit Rao also spoke.

He said the institute's Career Development Centre (CDC) has achieved 85% placements for the 2022 batch. As of now, 1114 UG students are placed by different companies. More than 220 companies visited SNIST for placements and the highest CTC given was ₹38 lakh per annum while the average CTC was ₹5.65 lakh.

