Sniffer dog that served in Maoist hotspots dies of cancer, laid to rest with full honours

A 10-year-old sniffer dog Shiny of the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police died at the district police headquarters in Hemachandrapuram near Kothagudem on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). The dog had been ailing for a month. It succumbed to blood cancer at the Kennel, sources said. Shiny was laid to rest with full honours at the district police headquarters.

According to police sources, Shiny had offered its valuable services for the district police’s dog squad in conducting anti-sabotage checks and detecting explosive materials mostly in the Maoist-affected areas of the district since his induction into the squad in 2016.