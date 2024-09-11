GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sniffer dog that served in Maoist hotspots dies of cancer, laid to rest with full honours

Published - September 11, 2024 11:55 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau
Sniffer dog Shiny which died of cancer was laid to rest with full honours in Bhadradri Kothagudem on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). It worked in Maoist-affected areas.

Sniffer dog Shiny which died of cancer was laid to rest with full honours in Bhadradri Kothagudem on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). It worked in Maoist-affected areas. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A 10-year-old sniffer dog Shiny of the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police died at the district police headquarters in Hemachandrapuram near Kothagudem on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). The dog had been ailing for a month. It succumbed to blood cancer at the Kennel, sources said. Shiny was laid to rest with full honours at the district police headquarters.

According to police sources, Shiny had offered its valuable services for the district police’s dog squad in conducting anti-sabotage checks and detecting explosive materials mostly in the Maoist-affected areas of the district since his induction into the squad in 2016.

Published - September 11, 2024 11:55 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.