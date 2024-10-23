Sniffer dog of Bhadradri Kothagudem police wins gold in State Police Duty Meet

Juno, a sniffer dog of the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police, has won the gold medal in the State-level Police Duty Meet-2024 held in Hyderabad from October 16 to 19.

As many as 21 sniffer dogs from various parts of the State took part in the State-level contest. Juno excelled in the event of explosive detection by showcasing its sniffing skills, police said.

Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju felicitated Juno and its handler Hussain in Kothagudem on Tuesday. He handed over a cash reward to its handler. He suggested that Juno be imparted further training to enable him to excel in competitions at the national level.