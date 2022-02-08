SNDP work flow trifurcated

Posts reshuffled to expedite works pertaining to drains

Government has issued orders trifurcating the work flow of the Strategic Nala Development Programme under GHMC, and reshuffling the existing posts to accommodate three functional heads for the project intended to expand and develop the storm water drain structures in the city.

As per the orders issued on Tuesday, the senior most superintending engineer (SE) from the Housing wing, K. Kishan has been redeployed to SNDP as the chief engineer in charge. All the staff working under him in the Housing wing has been repurposed for SNDP, while the housing projects under him have been handed over to another SE in the department.

In SNDP, he will monitor the storm water drain development works at LB Nagar, Secunderabad and Khairatabad zones, besides the municipalities of Pedda Amberpet, Badangpet, Jalpally and Meerpet. The existing OSD, C. Vasantha, will handle the works at Kukatpally, Serilingampally zones, and Nizampet, Kompally, Peerzadiguda, Boduppal municipalities apart from the Hussainsagar Surplus nala works and Neknampur lake works.

Chief Engineer (Projects) M. Devanand has been given the SNDP works of Charminar zone and all other works related to nalas that do not come under the purview of SNDP.

GHMC sources informed that the reshuffling of posts was taken up for expediting the works pertaining to drains in view of the approaching monsoons. MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao is said to have expressed dissatisfaction at the pace of the works since the launch of SNDP over a year ago.

Mr. Rama Rao convened a meeting on Tuesday to review the SNDP works, and issued instructions to officials to ensure safety measures to prevent untoward incidents in the coming monsoon season.

KTR warned that senior officials concerned will be held responsible if any untoward incident takes place due to lack of safety measures near the drains.