Smoking increases risk of COVID severity: doctors

HYDERABAD

31 May 2021 22:51 IST

Ahead of the ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on Monday, doctors have drawn attention to how smoking tobacco poses threat to lung health, thereby increasing risk of COVID-19 severity.

Consultant radiation oncologist at Apollo Cancer Institute, P. Vijay Karan Reddy spoke about World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ‘Commit to Quit’ campaign and shared a few tips to curb cravings to smoke, saying one can try to delay the urge by keeping busy, or having a lollipop, chips or chewing gum instead. “WHO recommends the use of nicotine patches and gums but they are more effective when prescribed by your doctor based on your dependence. Take a deep breath for 10 seconds which will help you reduce your anxiety. Drink a lot of water. Do something else to distract yourself — go for a walk, watch TV, play a sport or spend time with family,” he said.

Devender Singh, senior vascular surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, said that the risk of severe infection, requirements of ventilator support and death are doubled in patients who are active smokers. “Smoking causes more deaths in COVID-19 infections. In the absence of proper treatment for COVID-19 infection, smoking remains a detrimental factor in the outcome,” he added.

Voluntary Health Association of India has stated that a few Indian sports personalities have pledged to protect the youth and the next generation from the ful effects of tobacco use.