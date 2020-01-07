Smitha Sabharwal happy with progress of ‘Palle Pragathi’

Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister Office, Smitha Sabharwal, expressed satisfaction over the execution of various works undertaken in Palle Pragathi phase-II programme in villages, and advised the sarpanches to prioritise the issues to be solved.

Accompanied by Officer on Special Duty in CMO, Priyanka Vargese, and Panchayat Raj Commissioner Raghunandan Rao, she went round Chandrayanpally in Indalwai mandal, Govindpet in Armoor mandal, and Bussapur in Mendora mandal, observing the execution of the programme. During an interaction with the villagers, she sought to ascertain their problems.

Ms. Sabharwal asked the sarpanches and other elected representatives to implement the works with the regular monthly proceeds coming from government, and available resources with the gram panchayats, by prioritising them, for which, they must convene and consult gram sabhas, she said. She got the details from villagers on sanitation, dumping yards, grave yards and Haritha Haram. She also advised the residents to reduce the use of plastic products.

Ms. Vargese said that when villages are clean and green, that would be called village development, and added that every household should grow curry leaf, lemon, pomegranate, basil and papaya plants. If the fruit bearing plants are grown at a specified place in the village, monkeys will not not enter houses, she said, and asked the authorities to sow seed in nurseries in 15 days so that they can be used in the next year.

Raghunandan Rao and the Collector C. Narayana Reddy also spoke.