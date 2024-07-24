ADVERTISEMENT

Smita Sabharwal disability quota row: petitions filed, no case booked yet

Published - July 24, 2024 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Following outrage over senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal’s remarks on disability quota, Vikalangula Hakkula Porata Samithi (VHPS) and National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) have submitted petitions to the Ibrahimpatnam police on Tuesday calling for strict action.  

The Ibrahimpatnam police made a GD entry and initiated a probe by seeking legal opinion into the matter. According to a senior official in the Ibrahimpatnam police, petitions have been submitted across various police stations in the State, however, no case has been booked yet.

“We have received orders from the Telangana DGP to accept the petitions and make GD entries but not book any case,” the official said requesting anonymity.  

Meanwhile, NPRD’s Rangareddy president Ashanna Bhujanga Reddy lodged a complaint with Shadnagar police demanding public apology.

This comes after Ms Sabharwal stirred a row by questioning the need for disability quota in All India Services in her recent post, which attracted sharp reactions from netizens.

