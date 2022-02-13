Smartphones distributed to 27,000 social health activists

Staff Reporter February 13, 2022 22:52 IST

ASHAs are ground level health staff who go from door to door to implement the State and Central government health schemes

The process of smartphones distribution to around 27,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) in Telangana has begun on Sunday. The ASHAs are ground level health staff who go from door to door to implement the State and Central government health schemes, conduct health surveys. They played crucial role in containment of COVID-19. They have been demanding the smartphones to upload information, data, collected during their work. The State Health Minister T Harish Rao has rolled out the programme of distributing the devices with 4G SIM card, from Kamareddy Collectorate. The Minister has reiterated that salaries of the ASHAs was increased from ₹ 1,500 before Telangana was formed to ₹ 9,750 now. He compared it with the salary paid to the health staff in States ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. “The ASHAs used to receive salaries once in three months. Now, the salary is credited on first of every month,” said Mr Harish Rao,



