Smart public toilets in Warangal soon

Prashanth Jeevan Patil.

Prashanth Jeevan Patil.   | Photo Credit: M. Murali

Plans to set them under public private partership mode

The district administration is contemplating on setting up smart public toilets across the city soon.

According to Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, smart public toilets may be constructed under public private partnership (PPP) mode. The administration has entrusted the responsibility of constructing and operating these toilets with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

Mr. Patil said that these toilets would come up on government land, as part of the Smart Cities Mission. The project aims to benefit people, especially tourists.

He directed officials to hand over land measuring 20x20 feet near NIT guest house, R&B SE office, Bhadrakali temple parking area and Hanamkonda bus station, to the municipal authorities. He instructed officials to demolish defunct and dilapidated public toilets and take up new ones. A smart toilet near the parking space of the 1,000-Pillar temple is also on the anvil.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 12:39:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/smart-public-toilets-in-warangal-soon/article28434181.ece

