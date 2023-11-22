‘Smart meters’ rider put when States wanted to borrow more: Nirmala 

November 22, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asserted that the Centre had never imposed the condition of putting up meters on agriculture pumpsets in Telangana but when the BRS government wanted to borrow more than the prescribed limit, it had to commit to certain pre-conditions.

“If you (BRS govt.) want more loans and borrowings, we have asked for some reforms for the sake of society like putting up a metre to check the power consumption and bills being paid by it to the power generating and distribution companies. I am not imposing it on you. There is no compulsion, but you cannot have everything,” she maintained at a press conference on Tuesday.

Ms. Sitharaman affirmed that the Centre had not stopped any borrowings to Telangana but when the latter wanted more, certain conditionalities have to be fulfilled. Many States installed smart meters on farm pumpsets and took the extra loan, so “we cannot make an exception for Telangana. This is how they (BRS) are doing harm to the State. How does Prime Minister Modi figure into this to be blamed,” she sought to know.

Any party should consider the financial condition of the State before announcing freebies. “Parties on coming to power should make allocations in the budget for such schemes, pass it in the Assembly and then release the funds. But, in many States, governments are making promises and implementing schemes, yet raising their hands in helplessness when payments have to be made. Free foodgrains is part of the Food Security Act but under what Act free power supply should be given?” she questioned.

The Finance Minister challenged the BRS leaders to show evidence of the Centre stopping release of funds any time to Telangana. “It is factually incorrect in every score, whether in devolution of funds, GST compensation, grants-in-aid or even externally aided funds, every kind of assistance has been provided. Tax devolution instalments have been done two months in advance for every State. We cannot deny funds disbursal for TS alone. There is no time or day when we sat on the funds’ release,” she asserted, in a combative tone.

The BJP leader said the BRS leadership should answer questions on the high debt before gloating about per capita income and also about the serious corruption charges against them including KCR’s daughter being summoned for questioning by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) in the Delhi liquor scam.

She also ridiculed KCR’s national ambitions and pointed out that other leaders were not ready to accept him and therefore he had to return to TS and has been trying to rake up the sentiment again. “It is not enough to bank on sentiment when economy is in shambles, big ticket constructions like Kaleshwaram project are crumbling and lip service is made for social justice with family rule becoming the main feature,” she said.

The BRS government had neglected the education sector thoroughly and did not fill vacant government jobs but goes on abusing Mr. Modi. “Do we need this kind of government?” she questioned.