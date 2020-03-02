Small steps towards a healthier lifestyle

Women doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Karimnagar chapter participated in a walkathon as part of the week-long International Women’s Day celebrations here on Sunday.

Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi along with DM&HO G. Sujatha flagged off the walkathon at Indira Chowk and also participated in the walk. IMA women doctors’ wing president M. Vijaya Laxmi, secretary Adepu Shailaja, FOGSI president Madhavi, secretary Padma Priya, senior IMA leaders Srilatha Reddy, Akula Shailaja, B Jhansilaxmi, Rajani Priyadarshini, Sesha Shailaja, IMA district president Vasanth Rao and secretary Ram Kiran also took part in the event.

On the occasion, the participants carried placards educating women about the importance of screening for cervical cancer and breast cancer.

Free consultations

Free consultations and 50% discount on conduct of various medical tests and scans would be offered to women in various private hospitals in the town for a week, starting from March 2. This was announced by women doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association women doctors’ wing (IMA-WDW), Karimnagar chapter, ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Addressing mediapersons, IMA-WDW president Mantri Vijaya Laxmi said health of women is very important and so, all 155 women doctors of Karimnagar town would provide free consultations and offer subsidised tests. Besides, the IMA women’s wing has also decided to conduct a series of programmes for the empowerment of women and adolescent girls on various health issues, stated IMA-WDW secretary Adepu Shailaja.

Health awareness programmes and health camps would be held as part of the celebrations. The first one would be conducted for adolescent girls at the government women’s degree college here on March 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and another for general women on March 5 at IMA Hall.

As part of women empowerment programmes, IMA women’s wing would distribute pamphlets stressing the importance of women’s health, prevention of cervical and breast cancer, ill-effects of unsafe abortions through quacks and unqualified doctors etc.

The celebrations would conclude on March 8 with the felicitation of eminent women doctors of the town. IMA State president Edavalli Vijayender Reddy would attend as chief guest.