Small spike in Telangana COVID cases as 49 test positive

GHMC region accounted for 29 infections

GHMC region accounted for 29 infections

A small spike in COVID-19 cases was observed in Telangana on Wednesday as 49 persons were detected with the virus.

Around 13,000 to 17,000 samples are being tested on a daily basis and the daily caseload does not cross 35. However, on Wednesday, as 14,752 samples were examined, 49 turned up positive. Results of 495 were awaited.

The new 49 infections included 29 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region and eight from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Of the total cases, 276 were active.