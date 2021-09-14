Small spike in COVID cases in GHMC region

HYDERABAD

14 September 2021 21:12 IST

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region recorded a small spike in COVID-19 cases. Usually, around 75-80 cases are recorded in the municipal corporation limits, which also contributes the maximum number of cases to the State’s infection tally almost every day. On Tuesday, however, 96 new infections were detected.

GHMC region includes Hyderabad, and some parts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri. Of all the districts, the highest number of people with coronavirus are detected in urban localities.

On the whole, Telangana recorded 336 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total to 6,62,202. While 76,481 samples were put to test, results of 2,015 were awaited. One more COVID patient died. With this, the death toll has reached 3,898.

Besides the 96 cases in GHMC region, the new 336 infections included 24 each from Warangal Urban and Rangareddy, 23 from Nalgonda, 21 from Karimnagar and 20 from Khammam.

As of Tuesday evening, the State had a total of 5,282 active cases.