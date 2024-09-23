Small Arms Range facility constructed for NCC cadets

A new miniature Small Arms Range (SAR) has been successfully constructed on the A1 Defence land of the erstwhile Aerodrome at Adilabad to enhance NCC cadet training.

Officer Commanding 32 Telangana Battalion, Col Vikas, and his team, took up the work drawing from experience in the armed forces and using local resources.

The range is specifically designed for .22 rifles to introduce cadets to firing. The trials for this small range have already been conducted smoothly and successfully. This is the first such NCC training academy in both the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Training facilities belonging to the police department or various educational institutions were earlier being used for the purpose, said a press release.

