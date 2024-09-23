GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Small Arms Range facility constructed for NCC cadets

Published - September 23, 2024 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A new miniature Small Arms Range (SAR) has been successfully constructed on the A1 Defence land of the erstwhile Aerodrome at Adilabad to enhance NCC cadet training.

Officer Commanding 32 Telangana Battalion, Col Vikas, and his team, took up the work drawing from experience in the armed forces and using local resources.

The range is specifically designed for .22 rifles to introduce cadets to firing. The trials for this small range have already been conducted smoothly and successfully. This is the first such NCC training academy in both the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Training facilities belonging to the police department or various educational institutions were earlier being used for the purpose, said a press release. 

Published - September 23, 2024 11:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.