Slum dwellings demolished

A large number of temporary huts and sheds were demolished at Teegalaguda slum of Amberpet on Friday, reportedly by GHMC and Revenue officials. Several persons were detained from the site for protesting against the demolition, and kept in police stations till evening.

As per information, several officials along with the police and machinery arrived at the slum by the Musi river around 11 a.m., and started evicting slum dwellers and pulling down their homes. Malakpet MLA Ahmed Biin Abdullah Balala too was present, and supervising the demolitions, sources said.

The demolitions continued till late in the evening, Syed Bilal, an activist who was among those detained at Amberpet police station, alleged.

According to him, close to 300 dwellings were uprooted, while the residents waited along with their baggage on the roads.

GHMC Town Planning offiicials, when contacted, said encroachments were removed from the banks of the Musi river, and there were no occupants inside.

Responding on the incident, Mr.Balala said a total 205 slum residents who had occupied three colonies on the Musi banks had been allotted housing units at Munganoour near Thorrur, and moved there, before demolition was taken up.

“During demolition about 20 to 25 persons arrived claiming that they too were inhabiting the slum. We moved them to the community hall nearby, and promised to conduct socio-economic survey before allocation of housing units,” he said.