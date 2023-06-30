Slow pace of growth in State’s revenue receipts continues in May

June 30, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The slow pace of growth in the revenue receipts continued for the second month in the current financial year with State registering total revenue receipts of ₹22,427.81 crore till May-end.

This is 1036% of the ₹2.16 lakh crore revenue receipts projected in the budget estimates. Tax revenue for the first two months was pegged at ₹20,097.73 crore, 13.18% of the budget estimates with goods and services tax receipts reaching ₹7,430 crore against budget estimates of ₹50,942 crore for the entire fiscal and revenue through stamps and registration pegged at ₹2,358 crore (₹18,500 crore as against ₹18,500 crore estimated for the fiscal, marking 13.18% achievement.

Sales tax at ₹4,802 crore (₹39,500 crore for the fiscal), state excise duties at ₹2,683 crore (₹19,884 crore) and State’s share of Union taxes at ₹1,494 crore (₹14,528 crore) too registered marginal growth in the first two months of the fiscal. Non-tax revenue and revenue in the form of grants in aid and contributions too remained meagre at ₹891.47 crore and ₹1,438 crore respectively. The government had estimated revenue of ₹22,808 crore and ₹41,259 crore under the two heads for the fiscal.

Borrowings and other liabilities are inching closer to ₹10,000 crore by May-end reaching ₹9,272 crore. This is 24.24% of the ₹38,234 crore borrowings projected in the budget estimates for the current year. On the expenditure front, salaries/wages accounted for ₹6,784 crore (₹38,627 crore for the fiscal) and pensions were pegged at ₹2,779 crore, 21.34% of the ₹13,024 crore of the budget estimates for the year.

The State continued to be revenue surplus at ₹1,042 crore and the fiscal deficit was ₹9,266 crore by May-end, according to the provisional details submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.