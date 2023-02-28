ADVERTISEMENT

Slow growth in revenue receipts continues in January too 

February 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State registers 62.41% achievement at ₹ 1.2 lakh crore against projected ₹ 1.93 lakh crore

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

The State’s revenue receipts continued to grow at a slower pace with the receipts at the end of January pegged at ₹ 1.2 lakh crore, which is 62.41 percent of the ₹ 1.93 lakh crore projected in the budget estimates with just two months left for completion of the financial year.

Tax revenue receipts were, however, impressive during the period at ₹ 1.02 lakh crore — 80.72 per cent of the projected ₹ 1.26 lakh crore. Revenue through Goods and Services Tax at the end of January stood at ₹ 34,729 crore, achieving 82.32 percent of the projected ₹ 42,189 crore with officials remaining optimistic that revenue under this head would pick up further in the last two months of the fiscal.

State Excise duties was another major head under which revenue receipts showed significant growth with ₹ 14,598 crore against the budget estimates of ₹ 17,500 crore for the fiscal. Revenue through Stamps and Registration too continued its good return reaching ₹ 11,806 crore at the end of January against ₹ 15,600 crore projected for the entire fiscal. A major contributor to the revenue receipts was other taxes and duties which was pegged at ₹ 7,112 crore, 120 percent of the budget estimates of ₹ 5,902 crore while revenue through grants-in-aid and contributions remained sluggish at ₹7,876 crore, just 19.21 per cent of the budget estimates of ₹ 41,001 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State’s share of Union Taxes during the period were pegged at ₹ 9,205 crore, 74.19 per cent of the ₹12,407 crore projected in the budget estimates while non-tax revenue too remained sluggish at ₹ 10,405 crore, about 41 per cent of the projected ₹ 25,421 crore. Capital receipts in the form of borrowings and liabilities grew to ₹ 34,039 crore but remained at 64.06 per cent of the ₹ 52,167 crore projected in the budget estimates. The slowdown under this head could be attributed to the limits fixed by the Union Finance Ministry citing fiscal management.

On the expenditure side, interest payment continued to be higher at ₹ 17,055 crore while expenditure on account of salaries/wages too crossed 87 per cent mark standing at ₹ 29,609 crore against the projected ₹ 33,942 crore. Expenditure on account of pension payment crossed the budget estimates of ₹ 11,384 crore reaching ₹ 13,118 crore, marking 115 per cent achievement.

The State, at the end of January, registered revenue deficit of ₹ 4,202 crore against the ₹ 3,754 crore surplus estimated for the fiscal. Fiscal deficit too was on the higher side at ₹ 33,416 crore but was lower by close to ₹ 20,000 crore of the ₹ 52,167 crore of the budget estimates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US