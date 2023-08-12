HamberMenu
Sloth bear strays into residential colony in Karimnagar, captured

The bear was found wandering in a residential colony on Bommakal road

August 12, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

P Sridhar
A female sloth bear, which strayed into a residential colony in Karimnagar August 11 night, was captured by the Forest department staff at Rekurthi. Photo: Arrangement

A 11-year-old female sloth bear, which strayed into a residential colony in Karimnagar on the night of August 11, was captured by the Forest department staff at Rekurthi near here in the early hours today.

The bear was found wandering in a residential colony on Bommakal road here late on Friday night.

The videos of the bear traversing through the street in a residential area went viral on social media, creating ripples among locals.

An animal rescue vehicle was deployed at Indiramma Colony near Rekurthi from where the forest staff captured the bear after tranquilising it this morning, sources said.

The incidents of sloth bears straying into villages and residential areas surrounding the granite quarries and stone-crushing units are on the rise in the district mainly due to loss bear habitat.

In March last year, a sloth bear had strayed into the Satavahana University campus here forcing the authorities to suspend classes for students of all university colleges located on the sprawling campus for two days and installation of camera traps at vantage points following the incident.

