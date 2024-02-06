GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sloth bear strays into residential area in Karimnagar, rescued

Chased by a pack of dogs, the bear climbed a roadside tree and perched atop its branches

February 06, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
A sloth bear which perched atop a tree in Manakondur, Karimnagar, suddenly jumped from there, crossed the highway and sneaked into thick bushes on February 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A sloth bear that strayed into Manakondur mandal headquarters near Karimnagar in the early hours of Tuesday was rescued by the staff of the Telangana Forest Department after a strenuous operation that lasted for several hours. The fully-grown bear was tranquilised and released into a forest area, sources said.

The bear tried to enter a house near a temple along the Karimnagar-Warangal highway in Manakondur in the early hours of the day. Chased by a pack of dogs, the bear climbed a roadside tree and perched atop its branches.

Alerted by the local residents, the Forest department staff rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the bear. The officials cordoned off the area to facilitate the rescue operation even as scores of passersby gathered on either side of the main road.

A sloth bear which perched atop a tree in Manakondur, Karimnagar, suddenly jumped from there, crossed the highway and sneaked into thick bushes on February 6, 2024.

High drama unfolded after the bear suddenly jumped off the tree, crossed the highway and sneaked into thick bushes in the nearby agricultural fields abutting the bund of a local tank.

The officials deployed the Forest department’s animal rescue vehicle. However, the Forest personnel had a tough time in tracing the bear.  And after a few hours of strenuous efforts, the staff tranquilised the bear and later released it into the wild.

