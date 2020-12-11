Slot booking for registration of non-agri properties launched

Online system involves booking a slot with SRO office

Slot booking for taking up registration, mutation and other land transactions pertaining to non-agricultural properties started on Friday with the government allotting 24 slots each in the sub-registrars’ offices spread across the State.

The online system involves booking a slot with the SRO office concerned entering the details of the property. The system would immediately generate the details of the registration charges, stamp duty and other charges based on which payment could be made for booking the slots. The government has set up a separate mechanism for registering documents of those who did not submit their Aadhar details, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

The Chief Secretary who formally launched the slot booking process in the BRKR Bhavan on Friday afternoon said the new mechanism has been introduced to ensure hassle-free transactions through online system. The development follows direction from the High Court that the government could go ahead with registration process through the old systems.

Those interested could book their slots through www.registration.telangana.gov.in by paying the requisite charges through net banking.

Entering the Property Tax Identification Number is mandatory for slot booking. Those without PTIN number should apply to their nearest local body offices and the same would be generated and communicated to the applicants within two days. The parties could subsequently visit the SRO office on the date and time allotted to them to carry out the transaction and the entire system had been designed in such a way that there was no scope for discretion at any level.

He said more than 95 % of the services relating to registration has been made available. Currently, transactions like sale, mortgage with and without possession, deposit of title deed, gift deeds, development agreement, sale agreement without possession and others are available at present. At the same time, steps have been initiated to ensure that necessary security measures were put in place for data systems. A call centre with number 18005994788 would be functioning round the clock and the teams of Information Technology department have been deployed to address grievances, if any, related to online services.

Steps have been taken to cater to the needs of real estate dealers and an e-passbook would be generated immediately on registering the property. The regular passbooks would be dispatched within a week to 10 days to the applicants. The government is trying to improve the system based on the feedback from public. On the agricultural registrations front, the government has so far received 55,216 applications and the Dharani portal registered 1.24 hits while 74,000 slots were booked online.