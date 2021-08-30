Slot booking for TSEAMCET e-counselling begins

Picture used for representative purposes only.

KHAMMAM

30 August 2021 20:17 IST

The slot-booking process has begun for candidates who have qualified for TSEAMCET-2021 (MPC stream) and will undergo web-based counselling for admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy courses.

Several TSEAMCET-qualified candidates desirous of seeking admission into engineering and pharmacy courses turned up at various internet centres in the town to pay the processing fee and book the slots for certificate verification at the helpline centre of their choice.

According to sources, a few candidates approached the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)’s helpline centre at SR&BGNR Government Degree and PG College here seeking guidance for booking slots online on Monday afternoon. Helpline centre coordinator P. Ramesh clarified their doubts and explained the procedures as laid down in the TSCHE’s detailed notification for web-based counselling.

Advertising

Advertising

Another TSCHE helpline centre has been set up at the Government polytechnic college at Rudrampur in Kothagudem of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district for the purpose of web-based counselling, sources added.

As per the first phase counselling schedule, the last date for payment of processing fee, slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend certificate verification for TSEAMCET-2021 (MPC stream) qualified candidates is September 9.

One can visit https://tseamcet.nic.in for details.